The San Francisco Giants (16-20) and Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) clash on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Chase Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (2-1) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (1-0) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (2-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (1-0, 5.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (2-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.01 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in seven games this season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Cobb has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry (1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 4.0 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.

Henry enters this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Henry will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

