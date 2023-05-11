Oddsmakers have listed player props for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (2-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 45th in WHIP (1.240), and 36th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 6 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Padres Apr. 30 5.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 9.0 6 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Apr. 19 5.0 7 1 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 12 3.2 8 2 2 2 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .338/.388/.522 slash line on the year.

Estrada has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .274/.313/.533 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 37 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .306/.366/.512 on the year.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

