When the San Francisco Giants (16-20) and Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) match up in the series opener at Chase Field on Thursday, May 11, Alex Cobb will get the ball for the Giants, while the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-145). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (2-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (1-0, 5.17 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Giants have a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of their games).

San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Mitch Haniger 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Joey Bart 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

