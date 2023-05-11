How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Thairo Estrada and Christian Walker.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are fourth in MLB action with 58 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (159 total runs).
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Giants average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.352).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Alex Cobb (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Cobb is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this game.
- Cobb will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Adrian Houser
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jake Irvin
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Zack Wheeler
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Bailey Falter
