The San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Thairo Estrada and Christian Walker.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are fourth in MLB action with 58 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (159 total runs).

The Giants rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

The Giants average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.352).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Cobb is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Cobb will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Ross Stripling Adrian Houser 5/8/2023 Nationals L 5-1 Home Anthony DeSclafani Jake Irvin 5/9/2023 Nationals W 4-1 Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals L 11-6 Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ross Stripling Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies - Home Sean Manaea Zack Wheeler 5/16/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Cobb Bailey Falter

