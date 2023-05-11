Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will see Tommy Henry at the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a four-game series, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-130). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-130
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won five of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (35.7%).
- San Francisco has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.
- The Giants have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-16-3).
- The Giants have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|6-10
|9-11
|7-9
|9-15
|7-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.