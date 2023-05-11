Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will see Tommy Henry at the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a four-game series, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-130). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won five of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (35.7%).

San Francisco has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The Giants have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-16-3).

The Giants have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 6-10 9-11 7-9 9-15 7-5

