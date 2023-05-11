Thursday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) against the San Francisco Giants (16-20) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 11.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (1-0, 5.17 ERA).

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 14 times and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

San Francisco is 3-7 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 159 (4.4 per game).

The Giants' 4.61 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

