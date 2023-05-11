Devin Booker NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 11
The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, will play at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below, we dig into Booker's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|32.5
|27.8
|35.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.5
|5.2
|Assists
|7.5
|5.5
|7.1
|PRA
|45.5
|37.8
|48.2
|PR
|37.5
|32.3
|41.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.1
|3.0
Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Booker has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 14.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.
- Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.
Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|41
|28
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|40
|36
|6
|12
|3
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|42
|47
|6
|9
|5
|1
|3
|5/1/2023
|45
|35
|5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4/29/2023
|40
|27
|4
|8
|0
|2
|1
|4/6/2023
|37
|15
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|35
|27
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
