David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .149 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Villar has gotten a hit in 10 of 28 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-hit games (10.7%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Villar has driven home a run in five games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in seven of 28 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.105
|AVG
|.184
|.222
|OBP
|.259
|.184
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|8
|12/4
|K/BB
|21/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (1-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
