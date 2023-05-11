The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .149 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Villar has gotten a hit in 10 of 28 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-hit games (10.7%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Villar has driven home a run in five games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in seven of 28 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .105 AVG .184 .222 OBP .259 .184 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 1 HR 3 3 RBI 8 12/4 K/BB 21/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings