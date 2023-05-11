The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2. The matchup's point total is 212.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -2.5 212.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 212.5 points 65 times.
  • The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 16.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 47-19, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 212.5 points.
  • Philadelphia's contests this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 13.6 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
  • The 76ers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (48%) in those contests.
  • This season, Philadelphia has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • Eight of Celtics' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Boston has a better record against the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
  • Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over six times.
  • Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).
  • The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 34-35 43-39
76ers 48-34 10-9 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

