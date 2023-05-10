William Karlsson will be on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Karlsson has a point in 41 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 50% that Karlsson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 10 53 Points 6 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 3

