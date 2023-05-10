Shea Theodore will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Prop bets for Theodore in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:25 per game on the ice, is +16.

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in 32 games this year (out of 55), including multiple points eight times.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Theodore goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Theodore has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Theodore Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 55 Games 10 41 Points 5 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.