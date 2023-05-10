The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1. The Oilers have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 14-9-23 record in overtime matchups this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-9-2).

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 57 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 39 points with a record of 19-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 21-16-3 to register 45 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.