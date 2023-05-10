Mark Stone will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at Rogers Place in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stone available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 26 of 43 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stone has had an assist in a game 18 times this year over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.1% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Stone having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 43 Games 8 38 Points 6 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 3

