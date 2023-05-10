LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on May 10 at 3:45 PM ET.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .438.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 54.5% of his 33 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Gray (2-5) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
