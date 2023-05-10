LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on May 10 at 3:45 PM ET.

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

  • Wade has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .438.
  • He ranks 77th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 54.5% of his 33 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Nationals will send Gray (2-5) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
