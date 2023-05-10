LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on May 10 at 3:45 PM ET.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .438.

He ranks 77th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 54.5% of his 33 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings