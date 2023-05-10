The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (46.7%).

New York and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, New York is posting 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is ceding 113.1 points per contest on defense (12th-ranked).

In terms of assists, the Knicks are averaging just 22.9 dimes per game (third-worst in league).

The Knicks are draining 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They own a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60% of them have been two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 40% have been threes (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

