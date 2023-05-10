Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Golden Knights-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.
- Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.
- Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Marchessault has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 31.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|76
|Games
|11
|57
|Points
|9
|28
|Goals
|5
|29
|Assists
|4
