Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Golden Knights-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 76 Games 11 57 Points 9 28 Goals 5 29 Assists 4

