On Wednesday, Joey Bart (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart has four doubles and two walks while hitting .278.
  • Bart has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with at least two hits four times (22.2%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 18 games this year.
  • Bart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Gray (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.345 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.