On Wednesday, Joey Bart (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has four doubles and two walks while hitting .278.

Bart has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with at least two hits four times (22.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this year.

Bart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings