Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Joey Bart (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has four doubles and two walks while hitting .278.
- Bart has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with at least two hits four times (22.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this year.
- Bart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.345 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
