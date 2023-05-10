Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Nationals
|Giants vs Nationals Odds
|Giants vs Nationals Prediction
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .211 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven home a run in 11 games this season (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games.
- In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.