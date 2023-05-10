The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is hitting .211 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Pederson has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pederson has driven home a run in 11 games this season (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games.
  • In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.