The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .211 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven home a run in 11 games this season (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games.

In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

