Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Eichel in the Golden Knights-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jack Eichel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:46 per game on the ice, is +26.

In 21 of 67 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 43 of 67 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Eichel has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 67 Games 8 66 Points 10 27 Goals 3 39 Assists 7

