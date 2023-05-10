The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is batting .286 with two doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.1% of them.
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (21.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Davis has driven home a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.