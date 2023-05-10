J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .286 with two doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.1% of them.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (21.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has driven home a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
