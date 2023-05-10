The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .286 with two doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.1% of them.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (21.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has driven home a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

