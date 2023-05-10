Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place. If you're considering a wager on Barbashev against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

Barbashev has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Barbashev goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 10 45 Points 9 16 Goals 5 29 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.