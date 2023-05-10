The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in this matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +215, Under Odds: -270)

Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leaders on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers May. 3 0 0 0 4 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 0 0 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 1 3 3 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists to total 128 points (1.6 per game).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 0 2 4 at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5

