Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 10, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in this matchup.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +215, Under Odds: -270)
Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leaders on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists to total 128 points (1.6 per game).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
