Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge in the series. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -180 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Golden Knights (+155).
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-180)
|Golden Knights (+155)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 18 (62.1%).
- Vegas has entered four games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has hit the over on but one occasion in its past 10 contests.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
