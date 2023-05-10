The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge in the series. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -180 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Golden Knights (+155).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-180) Golden Knights (+155) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 18 (62.1%).

Vegas has entered four games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has hit the over on but one occasion in its past 10 contests.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.