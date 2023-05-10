The Edmonton Oilers take the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Oilers are listed with -185 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+150).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Vegas has played 39 games this season that ended with more than 7 goals.

The Oilers are 21-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

Edmonton is 12-4 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Vegas is undefeated in the three games this season they played with +150 moneyline odds or longer.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+115)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.1 3.80 2.50

