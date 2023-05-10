Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG
5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM
5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG
3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM
3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.
  • With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
  • The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

