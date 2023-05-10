Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series.

You can see the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players