How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series.
You can see the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/8/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
