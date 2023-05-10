The San Francisco Giants (16-19) and Washington Nationals (15-21) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (1-1, 7.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (2-5, 3.03 ERA).

Giants vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (1-1, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-5, 3.03 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will hand the ball to Manaea (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 7.33 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5 walks per nine across seven games.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Manaea has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.3 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.

Gray is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Gray will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.03), 59th in WHIP (1.345), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

