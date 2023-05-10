Luis Garcia and Thairo Estrada are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 3:45 PM ET).

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Manaea Stats

The Giants will send Sean Manaea (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In five starts, Manaea has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.3 frames per outing.

Manaea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 5 5.0 6 4 3 6 2 at Padres Apr. 29 2.0 5 5 4 3 4 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1.1 1 1 1 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3.2 4 5 5 3 3 at Tigers Apr. 14 3.1 4 2 2 4 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .338/.388/.522 on the season.

Estrada has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 24 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .261/.438/.511 slash line on the year.

Wade enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .274/.315/.410 so far this year.

Garcia will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .478 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 31 hits with five doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI.

He has a slash line of .254/.316/.369 so far this year.

Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Diamondbacks May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

