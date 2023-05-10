On Wednesday, May 10 at 3:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (16-19) host the Washington Nationals (15-21) at Oracle Park. Sean Manaea will get the nod for the Giants, while Josiah Gray will take the mound for the Nationals.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +130 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (1-1, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-5, 3.03 ERA)

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won five out of the 13 games, or 38.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.