How to Watch the Giants vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
TV Channel: NBCS-BA
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 56 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .424 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (153 total runs).
- The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.
- Giants batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Sean Manaea (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Manaea is looking to record his second quality start of the year.
- Manaea enters this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Adrian Houser
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jake Irvin
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Zack Wheeler
