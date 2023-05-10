LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 56 total home runs.

San Francisco's .424 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (153 total runs).

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Sean Manaea (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Manaea is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Manaea enters this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Ross Stripling Adrian Houser 5/8/2023 Nationals L 5-1 Home Anthony DeSclafani Jake Irvin 5/9/2023 Nationals W 4-1 Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals - Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ross Stripling Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies - Home Sean Manaea Zack Wheeler

