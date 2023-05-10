Luis Garcia will lead the Washington Nationals into a matchup with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have compiled a 5-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 3-4 (42.9%).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

San Francisco has played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-16-3).

The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 6-10 9-10 7-9 9-14 7-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.