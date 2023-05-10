Giants vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Garcia will lead the Washington Nationals into a matchup with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-155
|+125
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have compiled a 5-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 3-4 (42.9%).
- The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.
- San Francisco has played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-16-3).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|6-10
|9-10
|7-9
|9-14
|7-5
