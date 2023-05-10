Wednesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (16-19) and the Washington Nationals (15-21) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-6 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on May 10.

The Giants will give the ball to Sean Manaea (1-1, 7.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (2-5, 3.03 ERA).

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 7, Nationals 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Giants have been favored 13 times and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.

This season San Francisco has won three of its seven games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 153 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule