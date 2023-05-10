Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Stephenson against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 81 Games 11 65 Points 5 16 Goals 3 49 Assists 2

