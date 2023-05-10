Chandler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Stephenson against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.
Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction
Stephenson Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.
- In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.
- Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|81
|Games
|11
|65
|Points
|5
|16
|Goals
|3
|49
|Assists
|2
