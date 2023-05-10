Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Stephenson against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.
  • In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.
  • Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.
  • Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.4% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
81 Games 11
65 Points 5
16 Goals 3
49 Assists 2

