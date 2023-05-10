Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .412 with a double and two walks.
- Slater has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Slater has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.345 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
