The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .412 with a double and two walks.

Slater has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Slater has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings