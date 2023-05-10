The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater is batting .412 with a double and two walks.
  • Slater has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Slater has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.345 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
