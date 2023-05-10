Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

In 10 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 35 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Pietrangelo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 73 Games 11 54 Points 4 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 3

