The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 40 times.

Denver has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 outings.

Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Phoenix is 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.

In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). Away, it is .512 (21-19-0).

The Suns score only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.