The San Francisco Giants (15-19) host the Washington Nationals (15-20) on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (2-5) for the Giants and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Giants vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (2-5, 4.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.17 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants' Webb (2-5) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 6.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.133 in seven games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .288 batting average against him.

Corbin heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.17), 63rd in WHIP (1.435), and 70th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.

