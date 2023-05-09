Player props are available for Thairo Estrada and Luis Garcia, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.133 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 10 6.0 6 4 4 6 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 45 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 14 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .344/.394/.534 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .261/.438/.511 on the season.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 31 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .277/.320/.420 slash line on the year.

Garcia hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .280/.336/.400 slash line on the season.

Thomas heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 8 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

