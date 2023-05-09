On Tuesday, May 9 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (15-19) host the Washington Nationals (15-20) at Oracle Park. Logan Webb will get the nod for the Giants, while Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Giants have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+190). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (2-5, 4.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (-250), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.