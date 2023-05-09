LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are fourth in MLB action with 55 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

San Francisco's .425 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

San Francisco is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (149 total).

The Giants rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Giants' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Logan Webb (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Webb is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Webb will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Astros W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Ross Stripling Adrian Houser 5/8/2023 Nationals L 5-1 Home Anthony DeSclafani Jake Irvin 5/9/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals - Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ross Stripling Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.