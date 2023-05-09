How to Watch the Giants vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are fourth in MLB action with 55 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- San Francisco's .425 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- San Francisco is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (149 total).
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Giants' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- San Francisco's 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Logan Webb (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Webb is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Webb will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Adrian Houser
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jake Irvin
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.