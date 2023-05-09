LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +190 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -250 +190 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've gone 4-8 in those games.

San Francisco has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

San Francisco has played in 34 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-15-3).

The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-9 6-10 9-10 6-9 9-14 6-5

