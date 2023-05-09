Tuesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (15-19) and the Washington Nationals (15-20) matching up at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on May 9.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (2-5, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (1-4, 5.17 ERA).

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

San Francisco has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 71.4% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 20th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule