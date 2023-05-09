The Atlanta Braves (24-11) host the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Ronald Acuna Jr. has an average of .338 (fourth in league) for the Braves, while Masataka Yoshida is ninth at .321 for the Red Sox.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99 ERA).

Braves vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (3-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Monday, May 1.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.37, a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.442 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.

Pivetta is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Pivetta is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per start.

