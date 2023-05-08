William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Karlsson has a goal in 14 games this season through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 41 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 9 53 Points 6 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.