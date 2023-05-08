Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Brewers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 44 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .543, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Estrada is batting .421 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 81.3% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (34.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (0-0) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
