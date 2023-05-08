On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 44 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .543, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season.

He ranks third in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Estrada is batting .421 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 81.3% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (34.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

