Shea Theodore will be in action Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place. Looking to wager on Theodore's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Shea Theodore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 32 of 55 games this season, Theodore has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 55 games this season, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 55 Games 9 41 Points 5 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 5

