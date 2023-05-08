Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Monday at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Smith's props? Here is some information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 22 of 78 games this season, Smith has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Smith hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Smith Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 78 Games 9 56 Points 4 26 Goals 2 30 Assists 2

