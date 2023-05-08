The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights take the ice Monday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Oilers are the favorite, with -180 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +155 moneyline odds.

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-180)

Oilers (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-9-2 (four points).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 56 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (51-3-2).

Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games this season and has recorded 39 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 31-7-5 (67 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

