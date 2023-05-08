Nicolas Roy will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8, 2023. There are prop bets for Roy available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Nicolas Roy vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +350)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.

Roy has scored a goal in 13 of 65 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 26 of 65 games this season, Roy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 34.5% that Roy hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 22.2% of Roy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Roy Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 65 Games 10 30 Points 4 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.