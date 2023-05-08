The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .222.

This season, Haniger has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

