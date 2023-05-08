Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .222.
- This season, Haniger has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Irvin (0-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
