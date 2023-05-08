The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .222.
  • This season, Haniger has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Irvin (0-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
