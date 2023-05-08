Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Stone in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 19:22 on the ice per game.

Stone has a goal in 14 games this season out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Stone hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 43 Games 7 38 Points 6 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 3

