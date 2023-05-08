Mark Stone Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Stone in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
How to Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers
Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
Golden Knights vs Oilers Player Props
Stone Season Stats Insights
- In 43 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 19:22 on the ice per game.
- Stone has a goal in 14 games this season out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 63.6% that Stone hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Stone Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|43
|Games
|7
|38
|Points
|6
|17
|Goals
|3
|21
|Assists
|3
