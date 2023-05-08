Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Stone in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

  • In 43 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 19:22 on the ice per game.
  • Stone has a goal in 14 games this season out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.
  • In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
  • The implied probability is 63.6% that Stone hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

  • The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
43 Games 7
38 Points 6
17 Goals 3
21 Assists 3

